Tadpole Finance Reaches Market Cap of $422,050.37 (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 11th. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $422,050.37 and $1,979.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00006399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance's total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance's official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance's official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

