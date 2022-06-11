Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Insider Adam Rytenskild Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Rating) insider Adam Rytenskild acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,012,000.00 ($728,057.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.34, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

