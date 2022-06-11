Syntropy (NOIA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $193,757.00

Syntropy (NOIA) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0677 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. Syntropy has a total market cap of $38.20 million and approximately $193,757.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 563,992,929 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

