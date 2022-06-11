Synovus Financial Corp Sells 592 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after purchasing an additional 433,155 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,713,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,133,000 after purchasing an additional 61,992 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Equinix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,471,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,469,000 after acquiring an additional 31,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,462,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000,000 after acquiring an additional 95,631 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.31.

Equinix stock opened at $649.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $703.11 and a 200-day moving average of $732.75. The firm has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $621.34 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

