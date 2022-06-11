Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,777. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HRL stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average of $49.03.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

