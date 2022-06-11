Synovus Financial Corp Buys 7,112 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Verra Mobility worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRRM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

VRRM opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.32. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $170.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.02 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verra Mobility (Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

