Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after acquiring an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,642,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 67,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $136.94 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.75.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

