Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 13,688 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 126.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,049,000 after purchasing an additional 730,744 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,928,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,259,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,894,000 after acquiring an additional 276,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,992,000 after acquiring an additional 124,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $87.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.82. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

