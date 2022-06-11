Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.63-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion-$5.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.81 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.01-$2.06 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $377.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $11.69 on Friday, hitting $305.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,466. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.07. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,241 shares of company stock worth $32,174,289. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

