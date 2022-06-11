SYNC Network (SYNC) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. SYNC Network has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $742.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,998,917 coins and its circulating supply is 124,588,544 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

