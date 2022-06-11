Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the May 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,796,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sycamore Entertainment Group stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc, a diversified entertainment company, which specializes in the acquisition, marketing, and worldwide distribution of feature-length motion pictures. The company is based in Seattle, Washington.

