Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target to $21.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NBR. StockNews.com began coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nabors Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.83.

NBR opened at $173.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.71. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $207.67.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.95) by ($4.93). The firm had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 59.04% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. Research analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -29.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,604,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $18,871,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

