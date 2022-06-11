Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
TSE SPB opened at C$12.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.57. The stock has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 9.14. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$10.80 and a 12 month high of C$16.24.
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$896.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.6994295 earnings per share for the current year.
Superior Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.
