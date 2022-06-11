Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stock Holdings Decreased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,123,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,075,630 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.46% of Suncor Energy worth $526,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.2% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 111,546 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Suncor Energy by 2,530.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Suncor Energy by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 155,868 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.3623 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.79.

About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.