Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.14

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 3197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNCY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of -0.20.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.61 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.51%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 22,590 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $622,354.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $26,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,640 shares of company stock valued at $3,023,008 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 837,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after buying an additional 121,494 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 1,049.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 157,408 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 14.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $954,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

About Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

