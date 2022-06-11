Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.64–$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $289.00 million-$292.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.57 million. Sumo Logic also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.15–$0.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $7.64 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.36.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 22.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

