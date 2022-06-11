Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the May 15th total of 412,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 636,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUTNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers asset formation and management, asset administration, and inheritance and succession; and finance operations and arrangement of various financing schemes, corporate consultations, and M&A advisory services, as well as operates as a general provider of solutions for various transactions with corporate clients.

