Strategic Financial Services Inc Has $4.72 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.4% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 37.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.2% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 699,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after buying an additional 214,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $742,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,112 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,967. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $175.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $475.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on META shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.76.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.