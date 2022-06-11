Strategic Financial Services Inc Buys 78 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1,260.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its position in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $12,255,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

AbbVie stock opened at $143.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.90. The firm has a market cap of $253.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

