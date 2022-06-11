Strategic Financial Services Inc Buys 1,871 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 1.0% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $13,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

VLUE stock opened at $94.88 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.83.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.