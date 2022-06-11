StockNews.com Upgrades Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to “Hold”

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PNFP. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.76. The stock had a trading volume of 494,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,425. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day moving average is $91.93. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

