StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

ENDP stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.12. Endo International has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $652.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.09 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 72.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Endo International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 127.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 294,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 164,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Endo International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 97,708 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at $814,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Endo International by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 28,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

