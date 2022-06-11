Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,177,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,863. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $689.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.74. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $492.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.71 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $607,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,952,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

