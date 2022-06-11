Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 385,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 3,323,444 shares.The stock last traded at $7.98 and had previously closed at $8.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $492.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $581,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth $13,952,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Stitch Fix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

