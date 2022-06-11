Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $492.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Stitch Fix updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SFIX opened at $6.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.79 million, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $64.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFIX. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

