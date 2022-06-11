Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “€11.00” Price Target for SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL)

Stifel Nicolaus set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.40 ($7.96) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of SGL opened at €7.05 ($7.58) on Wednesday. SGL Carbon has a fifty-two week low of €4.65 ($5.00) and a fifty-two week high of €10.88 ($11.70). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.01 million and a PE ratio of 9.50.

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

