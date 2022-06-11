Stifel Financial Corp Has $54.73 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Lam Research worth $54,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $474.41 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $442.53 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $569.79. The company has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $674.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

