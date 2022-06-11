Stifel Financial Corp Has $45.56 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 397,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $45,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $126.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.94.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.18.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

