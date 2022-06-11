Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,569 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.58% of Henry Schein worth $62,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,453,000 after buying an additional 60,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,690,000 after purchasing an additional 209,220 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,342,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,576,000 after purchasing an additional 55,830 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,272,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

HSIC opened at $81.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $92.68.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $1,787,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,610.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

