Stifel Financial Corp Buys 31,766 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,212,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,766 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $51,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,275,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,437.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,308,000 after buying an additional 3,299,540 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 33,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after buying an additional 202,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,643,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.