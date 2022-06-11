Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 956,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Southern worth $65,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Southern by 13.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 95,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Southern by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,836,000 after acquiring an additional 336,410 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Southern by 7.6% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 35,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

NYSE:SO opened at $72.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.73.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $990,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,831 shares of company stock worth $22,318,839. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

