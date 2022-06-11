Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 16,478 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $56,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Members Trust Co grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $249,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,086 shares of company stock worth $1,190,985. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $107.77 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

