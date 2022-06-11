Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Announces — Dividend of $0.05

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

Shares of STVN opened at €14.84 ($15.96) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 26.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of €16.78 and a 200 day moving average of €18.31. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of €13.35 ($14.35) and a 52-week high of €29.18 ($31.38). The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.11 ($0.12) by €0.01 ($0.01). The company had revenue of €212.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €212.23 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. Stevanato Group’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €25.21 ($27.11).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 784,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after buying an additional 364,115 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,097,000 after purchasing an additional 210,007 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 173,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 151,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.