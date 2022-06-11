Stephens Raises Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $72.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.08.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

