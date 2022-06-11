Step Finance (STEP) Achieves Market Cap of $344,347.18

Step Finance (STEP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 11th. In the last week, Step Finance has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0861 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $344,347.18 and approximately $2.24 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.00343980 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00029490 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.93 or 0.00437954 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

