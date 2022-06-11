Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Delphi Management Inc. MA

Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.86.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $100.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

