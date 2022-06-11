Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,432 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 14,474 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Starbucks by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $75.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

