Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 680 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Starbucks by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $75.67 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.04.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

