Standard Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.07 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0669 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $898,068.25 and $3.07 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded up 39.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.86 or 0.00343717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00031983 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.04 or 0.00407554 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

