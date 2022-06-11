StakeCubeCoin (SCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.43 Million

StakeCubeCoin (SCC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One StakeCubeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000842 BTC on popular exchanges. StakeCubeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $3,435.00 worth of StakeCubeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StakeCubeCoin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,199.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002041 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001713 BTC.

StakeCubeCoin Coin Profile

StakeCubeCoin is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2018. StakeCubeCoin’s total supply is 10,766,870 coins and its circulating supply is 9,894,064 coins. The official website for StakeCubeCoin is stakecube.net . StakeCubeCoin’s official Twitter account is @StockChain_Ltd

According to CryptoCompare, “StockChain is a decentralized digital currency quotation and exchange platform. By leveraging blockchain technology it intends to provide users with data uploaded from other Exchange platforms on a global scale in order to keep an updated database. StockChain will allow their users to perform cross-platform concentrated trading and a reward fund will also be available. StockChain Coin is an Ethereum-based token developed by the StockChain. The SCC token can be used on the platform as a medium of exchange for either buying, rewarding or crowdfunding. Furthermore, in all of the transactions, Stockchain users will be given discounts on any service fee if it's paid with SCC. “

