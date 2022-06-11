Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CFO Lawrence Molloy Sells 1,298 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $32,592.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $25.14 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

