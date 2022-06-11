Spore (SPORE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Spore (SPORE) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last week, Spore has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spore has a total market capitalization of $426,625.06 and $2,822.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,211.20 or 0.99998177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002044 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001712 BTC.

About Spore

Spore is a coin. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Buying and Selling Spore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spore using one of the exchanges listed above.

