Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00071319 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00015521 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00014453 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000278 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00179040 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

