SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 158.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRE. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 126,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 263,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,676,000 after purchasing an additional 39,962 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $59.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $78.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.14.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

