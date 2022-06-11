SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Stock Holdings Increased by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,061,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,030 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 2.8% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc owned 0.86% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $37,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 19.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,237,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,238,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,392,000 after buying an additional 761,581 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,887,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,088,000 after buying an additional 45,276 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,209,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,890,000 after buying an additional 2,991,687 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,247,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,035,000 after buying an additional 264,337 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $37.19 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.45.

