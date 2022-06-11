SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Market Cap Achieves $72,862.04

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $72,862.04 and approximately $2,925.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00341578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00028561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.45 or 0.00413209 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars.

