Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Shares Gap Down to $14.18

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.18, but opened at $13.54. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 795 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SOI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $642.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 381.85%.

In other news, CAO Lindsay R. Bourg sold 6,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $95,076.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $325,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 6,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $76,039.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,019.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,347 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 74.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 5.1% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

