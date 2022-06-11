Solanium Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.94 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, Solanium has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0979 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges. Solanium has a market capitalization of $9.30 million and $2.94 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.00331354 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00031468 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.14 or 0.00417032 BTC.

Solanium Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Solanium Coin Trading

