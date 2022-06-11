SNS Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,080,000 after acquiring an additional 181,651 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,634,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,417,000 after acquiring an additional 157,061 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,376,000 after acquiring an additional 54,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 391.4% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,297,000 after purchasing an additional 896,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $41.37 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $39.29 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.72.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

