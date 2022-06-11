SNS Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 66,475,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,215,000 after buying an additional 1,023,460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,356,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,551,000 after buying an additional 485,650 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 380.3% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,192,000 after buying an additional 5,128,374 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,436,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,752,000 after buying an additional 1,297,794 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,507 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

